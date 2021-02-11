Preliminary Q4 2020 Dana Gas PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for joining us today for Dana Gas 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call.



I will now hand you over to Mohammmed Mubaideen, Head of Investor Relations, to introduce the call.



Mohammmed Mubaideen - Dana Gas PJSC - Head of IR



Thank you. Welcome to the Dana Gas Preliminary 2020 Financial Results Call. Presenting today are our CEO, Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward; and CFO, Chris Hearne. Please note that the presentation for today's call can be found on our website.



I would like to draw your attention to our disclaimer on Slide 2, which we would encourage you to read carefully. After the presentation, there will be a time for the Q&A session.



I will now hand the call to our CEO, Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward to begin.



Patrick Adrian Allman-Ward - Dana Gas PJSC - CEO



Thank you, Mohammmed, and thank you to everyone for joining the call today. 2020 will undoubtedly be a difficult year for the world to forget, given the world's pandemic and the