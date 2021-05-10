May 10, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for joining us today for Dana Gas First Quarter Financial Results 2021 Conference Call. I will now hand over to Mr. Mohammmed Mubaideen, Head of Investor Relations, to introduce the call. Thank you.
Mohammmed Mubaideen - Dana Gas PJSC - Head of IR
Thank you. Welcome to the Dana Gas Q1 2021 Financial Results Call. Presenting today are CEO, Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward; and CFO, Chris Hearne. Please note that the presentation for today's call can be found on our website.
I would like to draw your attention to our disclaimer on Slide 2, which we would encourage you to read carefully. After the presentation, there will be time for a Q&A session. I will now hand over the call to our CEO, Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward to begin.
Patrick Adrian Allman-Ward - Dana Gas PJSC - CEO
Thank you, Mohammmed, and thank you to everyone for taking the time to join our call today. Dana Gas delivered a robust performance in the first quarter, aided by higher crude oil prices amid an
Q1 2021 Dana Gas PJSC Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...