Q3 2021 Dana Gas PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us today for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call of Dana Gas. I will hand you over to Mohammmed Mubaideen, Head of Investor Relations, to introduce the call.



Mohammmed Mubaideen - Dana Gas PJSC - Head of IR



Thank you. Welcome to the Dana Gas Q3 2021 Financial Results Call. Presenting today are CEO, Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward; and CFO, Chris Hearne. Please note that the presentation for today's call can be found on our website.



I would like to draw your attention to our disclaimer on Slide 2, which we would encourage you to read carefully. After the presentation, there will be time for a Q&A session.



I will now hand over the call to our CEO, Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward to begin.



Patrick Adrian Allman-Ward - Dana Gas PJSC - CEO



Thank you, Mohammmed, and thank you to everyone for joining our call today. Dana gas is on track to have one of its strongest years to date. Our solid performance in the first 9 months of the year has