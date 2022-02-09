Preliminary Q4 2021 Dana Gas PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Thank you, Mohammmed, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. Dana Gas delivered its strongest financial performance in 2021, reporting record profitability, collections and production in the KRI. Our performance has been