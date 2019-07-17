Q2 2019 Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Audio Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Janany Vamadeva from Arqaam Capital. Madame, please go ahead.



Janany Vamadeva - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Analyst



Thank you, Marina, good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. This is Janany Vamadeva and on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I'm pleased to welcome you to Dubai Islamic Bank's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I have with me here today from DIB management Dr. Adnan Chilwan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Salman Liaqat, the Chief of Strategy and Investor Relations; and Mr. Kashif Moosa, the Head of Investor Relations. Without any further delay, I now turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations Mr. Kashif Moosa. Kashif, over to you.



Kashif Moosa - Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. - Head of IR & Strategic Communications



Thank you, Janany. Welcome once again everyone, and thanks for