Feb 13, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Dubai Islamic Bank Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Audio Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Ms. Janany Vamadeva from Arqaam Capital. Please madam, go ahead.
Janany Vamadeva - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Analyst
;
Thank you, Lydia. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is Janany Vamadeva and on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I'm pleased to welcome you to Dubai Islamic Bank's Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I have with me here today from DIB management, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Salman Liaqat, the Chief Strategy and Investor Relations; and Mr. Kashif Moosa, the Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Communications. Without any further delay, I'll now turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Kashif Moosa. Kashif, over to you.
Kashif Moosa - Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. - Head of IR & Strategic Communications
Thank you, Janany, and good
Q4 2019 Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...