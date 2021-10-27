Q3 2021 Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you, Hanna. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is Janany Vamadeva. On behalf of Arqaam Capital. I'm pleased to welcome you to Dubai Islamic Bank's Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I have with me here today from DIB management, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, the Group Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Salman Liaqat, the Chief of Strategy and Investor Relations; John Macedo, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Kashif Moosa, the Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Communications.



Without any further delay, I'll now turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Kashif Moosa. Kashif, over to you.



Kashif Moosa - Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. - Head of IR & Strategic Communications



Thanks, Janany, and welcome, everyone, to the third quarter 2021 results webcast of Dubai Islamic Bank. The session is led, as always, by our group CEO, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, accompanied by Salman Liaqat, the Chief Strategy and IR; Mr. John Macedo, the Chief Financial Officer; and myself. We request everybody to keep the questions coming