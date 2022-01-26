Q4 2021 Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Janany Vamadeva - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Analyst



Thank you, Martine. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is Janany Vamadeva and on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I'm pleased to welcome you to Dubai Islamic Bank's Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



I have with me here today from DIB management, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, the Group Chief Executive Officer; John Macedo, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Kashif Moosa, the Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Communications.



Without any further delay, I'll now turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Kashif Moosa.