Q3 2022 Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Dubai Islamic Bank 9 Months 2022 Financial Results Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Janany Vamadeva from Arqaam Capital. Miss, please go ahead.



Janany Vamadeva - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Analyst



Thank you, Nadia. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is Janany Vamadeva on behalf of Arqaam Capital. I'm pleased to welcome you to Dubai Islamic Bank's 9-month 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I have with me here today from DIB management, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer; Jon Macedo, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Kashif Moosa, the Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Communications.



Without any further delay, I'll now turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Kashif Moosa. Kashif, over to you.



Kashif Moosa - Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. - Head of IR & Strategic Communications



All right. Thank you, Janany, and welcome, everyone, to the