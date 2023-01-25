Jan 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning or good afternoon all, and welcome to the Dubai Islamic Bank Full Year '22 Earnings Call. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator today. If you'd like to ask a question on today's call, please submit it via e-mail to [email protected].
I will now hand over to our host, Janany Vamadeva, to begin. Please go ahead when you are ready.
Janany Vamadeva - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Analyst
Thank you, Adam. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is Janany Vamadeva. And on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I'm pleased to welcome you to Dubai Islamic Bank's Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I have with me here today from DIB management, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, the Group Chief Executive Officer; John Macedo, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Kashif Moosa, the Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Communications.
Without any further delay, I'll now turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Kashif Moosa. Kashif, over to you.
Kashif Moosa - Dubai Islamic Bank
Q4 2022 Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...