Q4 2022 Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning or good afternoon all, and welcome to the Dubai Islamic Bank Full Year '22 Earnings Call. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator today.



I will now hand over to our host, Janany Vamadeva, to begin. Please go ahead when you are ready.



Janany Vamadeva - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Analyst



Thank you, Adam. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is Janany Vamadeva. And on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I'm pleased to welcome you to Dubai Islamic Bank's Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I have with me here today from DIB management, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, the Group Chief Executive Officer; John Macedo, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Kashif Moosa, the Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Communications.



Without any further delay, I'll now turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Kashif Moosa. Kashif, over to you.



Kashif Moosa - Dubai Islamic Bank