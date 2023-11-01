Q3 2023 Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Dubai Islamic Bank Q3 2023 Financial Results Earnings Call. Please note to all of those who are listening to us via the webcast link to kindly refresh their browser link in case of any intermittent audio issues. As a reminder, please ask your questions by submitting them via email to [email protected]. I will now hand over to your host, Janany Vamadeva from Arqaam Capital.



Janany Vamadeva - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Analyst



Thank you, Bailey. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is Janany Vamadeva on behalf of Arqaam Capital. I'm pleased to welcome you to Dubai Islamic Bank's Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I have with me here today from DIB management, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer; John Macedo, the Chief Financial officer and Mr. Kashif Moosa, the Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Communications. Without any further delay, I'll now turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations, Kashif Moosa. Kashif, over to you.



Kashif Moosa<