Q1 2019 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Emirates NBD 2019 First Quarter Results Announcement Analysts and Investors Call and Webcast. If you are ready to begin, I will now pass the call over to our host, Mr. Shayne Nelson, Group CEO of Emirates NBD.



Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



Thank you, operator, and you are all very welcome on today's call. Joining me today as usual is Surya, the Group CFO; and Paddy, our Head of Investor Relations. You may have seen from the press release that Surya is announcing his resignation from the organization after 9 years of service.



I think Bloomberg said he went through Dubai's tough times or something like that.



Suryanarayan Subramanian - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CFO



It's better times now for us.



Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



But I just like to thank Surya for 9 years with us. Many of you probably don't know but Surya has been commuting back and forth from Singapore for 9