Q3 2019 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2019

Emirates NBD 2019 Third Quarter Results Announcement



Shayne Nelson, Group CEO of Emirates NBD



Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to today's results call. Joining me, as usual, is Surya, the Group CFO; Paddy, our Head of Investor Relations; and a newcomer, Neeraj, our Head of International. The results presentation was made available earlier today. We'll review the operational and financial highlights for the first 9 months of the year, after which you'll have the opportunity to ask questions.



Page 3 of the presentation contains a summary of the key results. I'm pleased to report a strong set of results with a net profit of AED 12.5 billion in the first 9 months of 2019. This is a 63% increase from last year and includes a AED 4.4 billion realized and unrealized gain from the Network International