Q4 2019 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Mollie, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me on this call are Surya, our outgoing Group CFO, who will cover the 2019 results; and Patrick Sullivan, the incoming Group CFO, who will also comment on the results and talk about the 2020 guidance. Also on the call is Paddy, our Head of Investor Relations, not to be confused with Patrick, our new Group CFO.



If we move to Page 3 of the presentation, that contains a summary of the key results. We reported a strong set of results, with net profit up 44% to AED 14.5 billion for 2019. We are also pleased with DenizBank's performance, which contributed total income of AED 3.6 billion and net profit of AED 609 million for the 5