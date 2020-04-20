Q1 2020 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Emirates NBD Q1 2020 Results Announcement Analyst Call and Webcast. If we are all ready to begin, I will now pass the call over to our host, Mr. Shayne Nelson, Group CEO of Emirates NBD.



Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



Thank you, Morgan, and welcome to this briefing call for Emirates NBD's first quarter results. Joining me are Patrick, the Group CFO; and Paddy, our Head of Investor Relations.



Before we go through the results, I'd like to say how proud I am with the selfless efforts that my colleagues have made to keep Emirates NBD running seamlessly during these very challenging times. Support functions don't normally get a mention, but they have done a truly remarkable job to ensure the bank remains open and fully operational, with most staff now working from home. Usually, IT support only have one site to look after, but now they're responsible making sure that thousands of home sites run smoothly and securely.



The safety and well-being of our staff, families, customers and