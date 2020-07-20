Q2 2020 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Thank you, Marguerite, and welcome, everyone. Joining me, as usual, are Patrick, the group's CFO; and Paddy, our Head of Investor Relations.



Before we go through the results in detail, I'll update you on the operational developments within the bank and the economic environment. For much of the second quarter, the UAE and other countries in which we operate were in strict lockdown. Despite this, Emirates NBD continued to provide full uninterrupted banking service to our customers and the wider community. Once again, I want to express my gratitude to our staff, who helped customers continue to bank safely and