Q3 2020 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Before we go through the results for the first 9 months of the year in detail, I'll update you on operational developments within the bank and the economic environment. Over the last 3 months, we've seen the economies we operate in gradually reopen. The way we work and do business has changed dramatically. We've coped well with the recent challenges and demonstrated great versatility by providing a full banking service, whilst a large number of our colleagues have continued to work from home or from contingency sites.