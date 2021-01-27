Q4 2020 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Emirates NBD 2020 Full Year Results Call and Webcast for Analysts and Investors. Today's call is being recorded. Please note that this call is open to analysts and investors only. Any media personnel should disconnect immediately. I'll now pass the call over to our host, Mr. Shayne Nelson, Group CEO of Emirates NBD. Please go ahead, sir.



Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



Thank you, Simon, and welcome, everyone. Joining me as usual are Patrick, the group CFO; and Paddy, our Head of Investor Relations. I'll run through the main highlights for 2020, and Patrick will discuss results in more do so and also talk about the guidance for 2021.



Well, 2020 has been a year like no other. No one could have anticipated the level or the spread of -- or disruption of COVID-19 that brought to our personnel and our working lives. 2020 has been a defining year for Emirates NBD characterized by resilience, support and technology. The bank's resilience is evident on many fronts. Staff quickly migrated to a work