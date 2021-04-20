Q1 2021 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



I will now pass the call over to our host, Mr. Shayne Nelson, Group CEO of Emirates NBD.



Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



Thank you, Margaret, and welcome to this briefing call for Emirates NBD first quarter results. Joining me as per usual are Patrick, the group's CFO; and Paddy, our Head of Investor Relations.



The strong set of results reflect the improved economic sentiment for 2021. This economic growth is expected to improve this year in all the countries that we operate in. The pace and level of economic recovery will be a function of the successful rollout of vaccine programs. UAE is fortunate to have the second highest vaccination rate globally, and this is important for an economy the large service component coming from the tourism and