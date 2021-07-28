Q2 2021 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to this briefing call for Emirates NBD first half results. Joining me as per usual are Patrick, the group's CFO; and Paddy, our Head of Investor Relations. I know you all have a very busy agenda today, given how many banks have all gone on the same day, so we'll try to rattle through this as quickly as we can because I know you have lots of work and spreadsheets to do as we go through the day.



Today, we announced a 17% increase in profit to AED 4.8 billion. This improvement is driven by stable margins, disciplined cost management and a significant improvement in cost of risk. There are many