Q3 2021 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the briefing call for Emirates NBD results. With me as usual are Patrick, our Group CFO; and 4:35 Paddy, our Head of Investor Relations.



For those of you who are based in Dubai, I'm sure you've noticed the increase in traffic and activity as the city has returned to business as usual. There's a real buzz around Dubai and the Expo as it opens its doors. The theme of Expo is connecting minds, creating the future. This aligns with the group's values of collaboration, ownership drive and enterprising. It's appropriate, therefore that Emirates NBD Group is the official banking partner of Expo 2020, and we're excited to showcase