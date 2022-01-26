Q4 2021 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



Thank you, Elliot, and welcome to this briefing call for Emirates NBD's results. Joining me as per usual are Patrick, our Group CFO; and Paddy, our Head of Investor Relations.



I'll run through the main highlights for 2021, and Patrick will discuss the results in detail and talk about the guidance for 2022. In January, we aligned with the new Monday to Friday work week adopted throughout the UAE. I don't think there is any country in the world who could so seamlessly change the work week with less than 4 weeks' notice. This is reflective of the can-do attitude of the UAE. We've proudly celebrated the UAE 50th National Day in December, and we look