Q4 2022 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



Thank you, Adam, and welcome to our results call. I'll first touch on the operating environment within our footprint before running through the main highlights of what has been a very successful year for Emirates NBD.



2022, was also a stellar year for the UAE economy. Indeed, GCC economies grew at their fastest pace in almost a decade, driven by increased oil production and strong non-oil activity. Our research team estimates that GDP growth in the GCC more than doubled to 7.4% last year. UAE's non-oil economy is expected to have grown by 5.6% last year, supported by a recovery in travel and tourism, structural reforms and population growth.



Global growth is expected to slow in 2023 with the World Bank