Q2 2023 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



Thank you, Alex. And welcome to our first half results call. There are a few points on transformation, I want to cover before running through the main highlights of the outstanding first half results.



Firstly, we are now celebrating the group's 60th anniversary. This occasion marks an incredible journey from a local bank with 1 branch to a major international bank with nearly 900 branches employing over 30,000 people serving 20 million customers including countries. As the sector transition is away from the role of a traditional banker, we are recognized as a leader in talent development, empowering staff to shape their own