Full Year 2023 Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Shayne Keith Nelson - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC - Group CEO



Thank you, Bailey, and welcome to our fourth quarter results. Emirates NBD celebrated 60th year in 2023, and it's been an outstanding year for the group. We delivered exceptional financial results that underscore our relentless commitment to excellence and the success of our strategic vision. Income grew 32% to AED 43 billion, and profit at AED 21.5 billion in 2023, increasing by an impressive 65%.



In light of the group's excellent performance, the Board of Directors have closing 100 (inaudible) dividend and to celebrate our 60th anniversary of further 20 bills, doubling the total dividend to 120 bills per share. These record results were driven by a buoyant regional