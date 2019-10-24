Q3 2019 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the First Abu Dhabi Bank Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Shabbir Malik. Please go ahead.



Shabbir Malik - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - VP of Research, Director of Banking & Banking Analyst



Thank you very much. Good evening, good afternoon, and good morning, everybody. On behalf of EFG Hermes, I would like to welcome you to First Abu Dhabi Bank's Third Quarter 2019 Results Call. My name is Shabbir Malik.



With us on the line is Sofia El Boury, Head of Investor Relations; and the senior management from the bank. Please note that this call is open to analysts and investors only. Any media personnel should disconnect immediately.



I will now hand over the call to Sofia, to commence the call. Please go ahead, Sofia. Thank you.



Sofia El Boury - First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. - Head of IR



Thank you very much, Shabbir. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for