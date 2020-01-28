Jan 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the First Abu Dhabi Bank for Year 2019 Results Conference call hosted by Citi. Today's conference is being recorded.
Rahul Bajaj - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Banking Sector Analyst
Thank you very much. Good evening, good afternoon, and good morning, everybody. On behalf of Citi Research, I would like to welcome you all to First Abu Dhabi Bank Full Year 2019 Results Call. With us on the line, we have James Burdett, Group Chief Financial Officer; Karim Karoui, Group Head of Subsidiaries, Strategy and Transformation; and Sofia El Boury, Head of Investor Relations. I'll now hand over the call to Sofia to commence. Please go ahead, Sofia.
Sofia El Boury - First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. - Head of IR
Thank you, Rahul. Good afternoon. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review FAB full year 2019
Q4 2019 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
