First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC Corporate Call Transcript

Ronit Ghose - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Head of European Banks Research & Co-Head of the Fintech Theme Group



Great. Thank you. My name is Ronit Ghose from Citi Research. It's my pleasure to host this call along with Rahul Bajaj. We're both dialing in today from Dubai.



Our main speakers on the line, down the road from Abu Dhabi, are Ramana Kumar, Head of Payments and Digital at FAB, at F-A-B, and also Sofia El Boury, the Head of Investor Relations at FAB. Ramana is going to talk us through some highlights and some key points on both FAB's business and broader UAE and international payment trends.



You will have the opportunity, if you're listening in, to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) You can either e-mail Investor Relations at FAB or you can e-mail Rahul Bajaj or myself. Please do keep all those questions coming. I've got a bunch of