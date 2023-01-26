Q4 2022 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the First Abu Dhabi Bank Q4 Full Year 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast. My name is Alex, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Abhishek Kumat, to begin. Please go ahead.



Abhishek Kumat - First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. - Deputy Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review FAB's financial performance for the year 2022. You will be -- this is Abhishek here from -- Deputy Head of IR at FAB. Unfortunately, Sofia El Boury, Head of IR, is not feeling well and apologizes for not being able to hold the call as usual.



As usual, all our financial disclosures are available on the dedicated IR section of our corporate website as well as on the IR app. Today's call is hosted by our senior management team, represented by Karim Karoui, FAB's Group Head of M&A and Interim Group CFO; Pradeep Rana, Group Chief Risk Officer; and Rajesh Deshpande, Acting Group Chief Credit Officer. They will be here to answer your questions at the end of the short