Q3 2023 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Sofia El Boury - First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. - Head of IR



Thank you, Alex. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today in order to review FAB's financial performance for the third quarter and first 9 months of 2023. Group results were announced this morning premarket, and all our disclosures are currently available on the dedicated IR section of our corporate website as well as on the IR app.



Today's call is hosted by our senior management team, represented by our group Chief Financial Officer, Lars Kramer; our Group Chief Risk Officer, Pradeep Rana; and our acting Group Chief Credit Officer, Rajesh Deshpande. They will all be here to answer your questions at the end of the short presentation.