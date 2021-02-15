Feb 15, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the bank earnings year-end 2020 call. My name is Bethany, and I'll be coordinating this call for you today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Janany Vamadeva to begin. Janany, please go ahead.
Janany Vamadeva - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Analyst
Thank you, Bethany. Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone. This is Janany Vamadeva on behalf of Arqaam Capital. I would like to welcome you all to the Gulf Bank Year-End 2020 Earnings Conference Call.
It's a great pleasure to have with us on the call. Mr. Tony Daher, CEO of Gulf Bank; Mr. Kevin Smith, CFO of Gulf Bank; and Ms. Dalal Al Dousari, Head of Investor Relations at Gulf Bank.
The call will begin with the presentation from management on the key highlights of year-end 2020, and then we'll open the call for the Q&A session.
I'll now turn the call over to Dalal. Dalal, over to you.
Dalal Al Dousari -
Thank you, Janany. Good afternoon, and welcome to Gulf Bank's Year-End
Full Year 2020 Gulf Bank KSCP Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...