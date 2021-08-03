Aug 03, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Elena Sanchez-Cabezudo - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Financials Equity Research
Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez. And on behalf of EFG Hermes, I would like to welcome you all to the Gulf Bank's First Half 2021 Earnings Conference Call. It is a great pleasure to have with us on the call the following speakers from Gulf Bank; Mr. Ahmad AlDuwaisan, GM Corporate Banking and acting CEO; Mr. David Challinor, CFO; and Ms. Dalal Al Dousari, Head of Investor Relations. The call will begin with a presentation from management on the key highlights of the first half 2021, and then we will open the call for the Q&A session.
I will now turn the call over to Dalal. Thank you.
Dalal Al Dousari -
Thank you, Elena. Good afternoon, and welcome to Gulf Bank's first half 2021 earnings conference call. We will start the call today with the key highlights and updates on the operating environment of Gulf Bank during the first half of 2021.
Since Mr. Tony Daher, Gulf Bank's CEO, is on
Q2 2021 Gulf Bank KSCP Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...