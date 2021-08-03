Q2 2021 Gulf Bank KSCP Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Elena Sanchez-Cabezudo - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Financials Equity Research



Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez. And on behalf of EFG Hermes, I would like to welcome you all to the Gulf Bank's First Half 2021 Earnings Conference Call. It is a great pleasure to have with us on the call the following speakers from Gulf Bank; Mr. Ahmad AlDuwaisan, GM Corporate Banking and acting CEO; Mr. David Challinor, CFO; and Ms. Dalal Al Dousari, Head of Investor Relations. The call will begin with a presentation from management on the key highlights of the first half 2021, and then we will open the call for the Q&A session.



I will now turn the call over to Dalal. Thank you.



Dalal Al Dousari -



Thank you, Elena. Good afternoon, and welcome to Gulf Bank's first half 2021 earnings conference call. We will start the call today with the key highlights and updates on the operating environment of Gulf Bank during the first half of 2021.



Since Mr. Tony Daher, Gulf Bank's CEO, is on