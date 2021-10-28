Oct 28, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Elena Sanchez-Cabezudo - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Financials Equity Research
Good afternoon, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez. And on behalf of EFG Hermes, I would like to welcome you all to Gulf Bank's Q3 2021 Earnings Webcast. It is a pleasure to have with us today the following speakers from Gulf Bank: Mr. Tony Daher, CEO; Mr. David Challinor, CFO; and Ms. Dalal AlDousari, Head of Investor Relations.
I would like to hand over the call now to Ms. Dalal AlDousari to begin with the presentation. Thank you.
Dalal AlDousari - Gulf Bank K.S.C.P. - Head of IR
Thank you, Elena. Good afternoon, and welcome to Gulf Bank's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. We'll start our call today with a key highlights and updates on the operating environment of Gulf Bank during the third quarter 2021 presented by our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tony Daher; followed by a detailed presentation of our financial results by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. David Challinor.
All amounts in the presentation are in
Q3 2021 Gulf Bank KSCP Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...