Q4 2021 Gulf Bank KSCP Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Elena Sanchez-Cabezudo - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Financials Equity Research
Good afternoon, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez from EFG Hermes, and I welcome you all to Gulf Bank's Full year 2021 earnings webcast. It is a pleasure to have with us in the call the following speakers from Gulf Bank; Mr. Tony Daher, CEO; Mr. David Challinor, CFO; and Ms. Dalal AlDousari, Head of Investor Relations. I would like to hand over the call now to Ms. Dalal. Please go ahead.
Dalal AlDousari - Gulf Bank K.S.C.P. - Head of IR
Thank you, Elena. Good afternoon, and welcome to Gulf Bank's year-end 2021 Earnings Call. We will start our call today with key highlights and updates on the operating environments of Gulf Bank during the year 2021, presented by our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tony Daher, followed by a detailed presentation of our financial results by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. David Challinor.
All amounts in the presentation are in millions of Kuwaiti dinars and have been rounded to simplify the
