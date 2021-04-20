Q1 2021 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Naureen Quayum - Grameenphone Ltd. - Head of IR



(technical difficulty)



for joining us today.



My name is Naureen. I'm the Head of Investor Relations for Grameenphone, and I would like to welcome you to our earnings disclosure for the first quarter of 2021.



Our presentation, financial statements and additional documents are available on our investor relations [website]. You can start posting your questions in the comment box. We will address [them at the] end of our presentation. In case you are unable to post your question, please send me an e-mail or text.



I would now like to welcome our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, to start our presentation.



Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Naureen. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. I would like to wish you all a happy Bengali new year and Ramadan Kareem.



Talking about highlights for the quarter 1. We have actually a stronger start of the first quarter, in comparison to the first quarter of last year. First quarter of last year was very