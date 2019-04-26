Q1 2019 Kcell AO Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Kcell's First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call.



And I hand over to your host, Irina Shol, IR. Madam, please go ahead.



Irina Shol - Kcell Joint Stock Company - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning or good afternoon and thank you for dialing in to discuss Kcell's first quarter 2019 results.



During today's calls, we will go through the highlights of our business and financial performance for the reporting period using presentation slides which I hope you have in front of you. If not, please visit our IR section at the website investors.kcell, where you can access the slides from our investor page.



Participating in the call today are our CEO, Kaspars Kukelis; our CFO, Andis Locmelis; and our B2C Director, Hikmatulla Nasritdinhodjaev, who joined recently; and myself, Irina Shol, Head of Investor Relations.



Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. And now I will hand over to Kaspars for his comments.



Kaspars, please go ahead