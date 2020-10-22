Oct 22, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2020 earnings call. To help those who cannot join us this afternoon, we will be recording this call and post it to our website afterwards. As you are aware, COVID pandemic continued to impact our operations in the third quarter. Nevertheless, we are now recovering and pivoting towards our business transformation plan. This transformation is solely to help us prepare for the upcoming opportunities in 2021 and onwards, in particular, when