Jul 22, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Matahari First Half 2022 Earnings Call hosted by Mr. Terry O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Niraj Jain, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) And this call is being recorded today, Friday 22nd of July 2022.



Now let me hand the call over to your first speaker today, Mr. Terry O'Connor. Please go ahead, sir.



Terence Donald O'Connor - PT Matahari Department Store Tbk - CEO, Member of Board of Management & Independent VP Director



Thank you, Patrick, and welcome to everybody. I do apologize for the slightly later timing. We had a super busy week both commercially and from a corporate perspective. So thanks for biding with us on a Friday afternoon.



We'll go straight into the details. Executive summary first. So we had a strong performance for the first half of the year in spite of the operating restrictions related to Omicron, which impacted us from late January through to early March. And then the subsequent sort of lingering impact of some operating hours and other