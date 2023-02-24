Feb 24, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Matahari's Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call hosted by Mr. Terry O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Niraj Jain, Chief Financial Officer.
Terence Donald O'Connor - PT Matahari Department Store Tbk - CEO, Member of Board of Management & Independent VP Director
Thank you very much, and thank you, everybody, for joining us today. We're delighted to be able to host you all on our 2022 full year earnings call. We'll dive straight in with the executive summary. So we saw a robust Christmas trading. We're delighted to say. So there was some initial inflationary reaction. But then by the time the key trading season came, we saw some robust and risk business. In the fourth quarter itself, that initial impact was offset by a strong Christmas resulting in a 5.2% growth in sales. So you can see there
