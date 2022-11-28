Q3 2022 Maytronics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Maytronics Ltd. third-quarter 2022 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, November 29, 2022. With us on the line today are Mr. Sharon Goldenberg, CEO; Mr. Meni Maymon, CFO; and Mr. Amiram Bracha, Head of Investor Relations.



Before I turn the call over to Mr. Sharon Goldenberg, I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements for the respected company's business, financial condition, and results of its operations are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated.



Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, product demand, pricing, market acceptance, changing economic conditions, risks in product and technology development, and the effect of the company's accounting policies, as well as certain other risk factors which are detailed from time to time in the company's filings with various securities authorities. Mr. Goldenberg, would you like to begin?



