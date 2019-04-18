Apr 18, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the National Bank of Kuwait First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ahmed El-Shazly. Please go ahead, sir.
Ahmed El-Shazly - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - Analyst of Banking
Yes, thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone. This is Ahmed El-Shazly from EFG Hermes on behalf of Elena Sanchez. Welcome to the National Bank of Kuwait's First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast. It's a pleasure to have with us on the call today Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Group CEO; Mr. Jim Murphy, Group CFO; and Mr. Amir Hanna, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.
I'd like to hand over the call now to Mr. Amir Hanna. Thank you.
Amir Hanna - National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. - Head of IR
Thank you, Ahmed, for the introduction. Good afternoon, everyone. We're happy to have you again today for our first quarter 2019 earnings call.
Q1 2019 National Bank of Kuwait SAKP Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 18, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...