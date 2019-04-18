Q1 2019 National Bank of Kuwait SAKP Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the National Bank of Kuwait First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ahmed El-Shazly. Please go ahead, sir.



Ahmed El-Shazly - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - Analyst of Banking



Yes, thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone. This is Ahmed El-Shazly from EFG Hermes on behalf of Elena Sanchez. Welcome to the National Bank of Kuwait's First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast. It's a pleasure to have with us on the call today Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Group CEO; Mr. Jim Murphy, Group CFO; and Mr. Amir Hanna, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.



I'd like to hand over the call now to Mr. Amir Hanna. Thank you.



Amir Hanna - National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. - Head of IR



Thank you, Ahmed, for the introduction. Good afternoon, everyone. We're happy to have you again today for our first quarter 2019 earnings call.



