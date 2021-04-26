Q1 2021 National Bank of Kuwait SAKP Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Elena Sanchez-Cabezudo - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Financials Equity Research



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Elena Sanchez from EFG Hermes and I would like to welcome you all to National Bank of Kuwait's Q1 2021 Results Call. It is a great pleasure to have with us in the call the following attendees from NBK's management: Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Group CEO; Mr. Sujit Ronghe, acting Group CFO; and Mr. Amir Hanna, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication.



The call will begin with a presentation from management on the key highlights of Q1 2021, and then we can move to Q&A.



I would like to hand over the call now to Mr. Amir Hanna. Please go ahead.



Amir Hanna - National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. - Head of IR



Thank you, Elena. Good afternoon, everyone. We're glad to have you today with us for our first quarter 2021 earnings webcast.



Before we start, as usual, I would like to bring to your attention that certain comments in this presentation may constitute forward