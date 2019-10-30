Oct 30, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Ahmed Al Khuzairi - Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG - Investor Relation Manager



Thank you, operator. (foreign language) Hello and welcome, everyone. This is Ahmed Al Khuzairi, Ooredoo Oman's Investor Relations Manager. Today, we are discussing the Q3 2019 Ooredoo Oman results. With me here are Mr. Ian Dench, our CEO; and Mr. Abdul Razzaq Al Balushi, our CFO.



Before we start the presentation, I will refer you to Slide #2, which is a disclaimer. Today, as per discussion, we may talk about some statements in the future. So don't consider that the statements may occur if you don't know the business operation. So to start the presentation, I'll hand it to Ian.



Ian Charles Dench -