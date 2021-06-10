Jun 10, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Ahmed Al Khuzairi - Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG - Investor Relation Manager
We will start today the presentation. We will start today to discuss our Q1 2021 results. So today with me are Abdul Al Balushi, the CFO, and (inaudible) we will take you through the presentation to highlight our results in Q1 2021. In addition to our Chief Financial Officer (inaudible) We will take you through the highlights of Q1 2021 results, followed by a question and answer session. (Operator Instructions)
Before we start, I will refer you to Slide #2 from the presentation that is shared with you, which is about disclaimer. In today's discussion, we may refer to some forward-looking statements, we are not committed to remain on the same on our views. If our view is changed due to some conditions we will notify you, and we will refer with our public filing.
To start, I will hand it now to Abdul Razzaq. Abdul Razzaq, please go ahead.
Abdul Razzaq Al Balushi - Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG - CFO
Hi, everyone. I will take you through
