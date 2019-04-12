Q4 2018 Puregold Price Club Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Puregold investors briefing full year 2018. John Hao, please begin.
John Marson T. Hao - Puregold Price Club, Inc. - VP of IR
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for calling in. I have here with me Mr. Anthony Sy, the President of S&R. So we have already distributed the presentation materials around lunchtime. I hope everybody got the presentation. We haven't filed yet our 17-A, which we think will be before end of business day. We'll be disclosing that by end of business day at the latest.
So moving to the presentation. Slide 4 shows you our rapid expansion in the last 20 years. We ended 2018 with a total of 409 stores.
Going to Slide 6. Puregold has opened 30 new stores, S&R warehouse -- 2 S&R warehouse and 7 S&R QSR stores. We also closed down 2 Puregold stores during the year. We are now operating 409 stores as of end 2018 with a consolidated net selling area of more than 538,000 square meters.
We have reduced the size of our store network by around 12,000 square meters. If you
