Q2 2019 Puregold Price Club Inc Earnings Call Transcript

John Marson T. Hao - Puregold Price Club, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Puregold's first half 2019 results briefing.



I have here with me Mr. Anthony Sy, the President of S&R. And then we believe that we have sent or I have sent out the presentation already this lunch, so I hope you were able to get a copy of the presentation of Puregold. We also have Ms. [Ging Altura], the CFO of S&R, as well joining the call.



So going to Slide 6. As of June 2019, we have opened 12 new Puregold store and 1 S&R warehouse club. We also closed down 1 Puregold store and 1 S&R QSR during the period. We're currently operating 419 stores with about 550,000 square meters of net leasable area.



For our financials, I would like to take note that we have restated our quarterly numbers to PFRS 16 already since the first quarter. We do not give out pre-PFRS numbers, unlike other companies, and our