Jun 01, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

John Marson T. Hao - Puregold Price Club, Inc. - VP of IR



Okay. So it's now 3:06 p.m. Well, we have 85 participants. So I think we can start already. So I have shared in the screen Puregold's full year 2019 investor presentation that we have sent last week. And so thank you for joining Puregold's Full Year 2019 Results Briefing as well as First Quarter 2020 Results Briefing.



So I'll go first with the full year 2019. We'll go to Slide 4, and you can see that as of end of 2019, we currently have 436 stores. And going to Slide 6, we have opened 28 new Puregold store in 2019, 2 new S&R warehouse, 1 S&R QSR. We closed down 2 Puregold store and 1 QSR. So the Puregold store that we closed down last year was in Imus and the other one is in St. Francis Square in Mandaluyong.



So as of end last year, we're operating 437 stores with a consolidated net selling area of 566,000 square meters. For our financials, we already restated 2019 and 2018 full PFRS 16 already. We don't have pre-PFRS numbers. So for consolidated net sales, it expanded by 9.5% in the full year 2019 to PHP 154.5 billion.

