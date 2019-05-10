Q1 2019 Robinsons Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Robinsons Land Corporation earnings call. During this presentation, we will report to you our unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2019 ending March and update you on each of our business units, our growth plans and future strategies.



We continue to strengthen our business portfolio and expand our product offerings that are anchored on the main drivers of the Philippines economy. As of March 2019, our malls division consisting of 51 lifestyle centers nationwide continues to capture domestic consumption and provides us with strong cash flow and recurring income year-on-year.



Our office portfolio comprising of 20 office developments continues to capitalize on the growing demand for office space