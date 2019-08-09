Q2 2019 Robinsons Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Robinsons Land Corporation's earnings call. During this presentation, we will report to you our unaudited financial results for the first half of 2019 ending June and update you on each of our business units, our growth plans and future strategy.



We continue to strengthen our business portfolio and expand our product offerings that are anchored in the main drivers of the Philippine economy. As of June 2019, our malls division, consisting of 51 lifestyle centers nationwide, continuous to capture domestic consumption and provides us with strong cash flow and recurring income year-on-year. Our office portfolio, composing of 20 office developments, continues to capitalize on the growing demand for office space from the IT-BPM