Q3 2019 Robinsons Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019

Robinsons Land Corporation's Third Quarter Calendar Year 2019 Quarterly Call. Joining us today from Robinsons Land Corporation are Mr. Frederick Go, President; and the rest of the RLC Investor Relations team.



Unidentified Company Representative



Good afternoon. Robinsons Land Corporation's earnings call. Allow us to take you through our unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019 ending September, further discuss the performance of each of our business units and conclude by updating you on our growth plans and future strategy.



We continue to strengthen our business portfolio and expand our product offerings that are anchored in the main drivers of the Philippine economy. As of September, our malls division consisting of 52 lifestyle centers nationwide continues to capture domestic consumption and provides us with strong cash flow and recurring income year-on-year.



Our office portfolio comprising of 21 office developments continues to capitalize on the growing demand for office